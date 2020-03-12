$1B mixed-use project proposed for Brodie Oaks shopping center in South Austin

The project would include retail and restaurant space as well as residential units, hotel rooms and office space.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about the growth in Central Texas.

The site of the Brodie Oaks shopping center could be getting a big upgrade.

Barshop & Oles Company announced on Dec. 3 its vision for the retail center, and it's worth a pretty penny. The group is proposing a mixed-use project that could cost up to $1 billion over the next 10 years. It would feature up to 3 million square feet of new space.

The center is located above the Barton Springs Greenbelt at 4021 S. Capital of Texas Highway at the juncture of Highway 360 and South Lamar in Austin.

The shopping center will feature lots of park and outdoor space, as well as connections to the Greenbelt. Its goal is to "address ecology, vitality, connectivity, character and performance."

The phased project could include the following:

1,600 residential units

1.1 million square feet of office space

450 hotel rooms

140,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space

But that's not all. The project will create a trailhead to connect the site with the Barton Springs Greenbelt and provide 4,700 feet of active trails and 10,000 feet of pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths.

“Brodie Oaks sits at the intersection of where the natural environment meets the urban environment. When the current project was approved, the original developer dedicated 84 acres to help create and expand the Barton Creek Greenbelt,” David Armbrust, founder and partner of Armbrust & Brown PLLC, said. “The current owner and developer plans to carry that environmental spirit forward while creating a unique urban environment with a distinctive South Austin character.”

The project will turn 13.7 acres of parking lot and building space into green space, accounting for more than a third of the site.