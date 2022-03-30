Brave Care opens new pediatric care clinic in Austin

The clinic will combine urgent and pediatric care with advanced technology.

AUSTIN, Texas — Brave Care opened its new clinic in Austin on Wednesday, which coincides with National Doctor's Day.

The clinic's medical team, along with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, celebrated a ribbon cutting for the Circle C location.

The new clinic brings "a modern, tech-forward approach to its pediatric care." It also includes workshops, courses for expectant parents, lactation classes and caregiver-focused training sessions.

Brave Care is said to develop its own healthcare software for its patient app, offering developmental-milestone check-ins, telehealth services and 24/7 support.

“With empathy, research, innovation and trust, we’re bringing a startup mentality to pediatric care. We’re not building up to the existing bar, rather we’re focused on raising it – all to ensure our children are healthy, well and able to grow into their best selves,” said Darius Monsef, Brave Care founder and CEO.

Brave Care will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.