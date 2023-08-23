Blue Starlite Drive-In to open in new northeast Austin location in September

The popular drive-in theater closed its Mueller location in July.

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular and beloved drive-in theater that closed its doors in June is set to open in a new location in late September.

In addition to its Downtown Austin location, the Blue Starlite Drive-In Theater is slated to open in a new northeast Austin location on Sep. 29. The previous Mueller location closed on July 1.

The new iteration of the theater will be located at the Capital City VFW post near the I-35 exit and Braker Lane.

Blue Starlite opened its first location in an alley on East Cesar Chavez 15 years ago. Two years later, it expanded to East Sixth Street, then enjoyed a 5-year residency at the Austin Film Society on Middle Fiskville Road.

For the past four years, the theater's headquarters were located on Franklin Avenue, on the outskirts of the Mueller neighborhood. The Mueller location featured a 3-screen drive-in, plus an additional forest walk-in screen and other outdoor experiences.

