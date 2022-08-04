BAE Systems moving key programs to Austin

The Virginia-based company plans to hire 100 new employees.

AUSTIN, Texas — Virginia-based BAE Systems, an aerospace company and defense contractor, will move "key programs from its control and avionics solutions unit to Austin," the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The move comes with plans to bring on 100 new employees, 75 of which the company anticipates hiring before year's end.

BAE Systems also has plans to move into a Parmer Austin Business Park facility measuring 390,000 square feet and costing $150 million. The company announced the campus in 2020 and said they hoped to double their Austin staff consisting of 700 people, the Statesman reported.

The control and avionics solutions division centers on support for commercial aviation and customers as well as flight control systems, cabinet management systems and more. The Statesman reported that an engineering director for the division said they "chose Austin because the new facility had the space, capabilities and resources to build out labs needed for the division's work, and the talent pool to fill out its workforce."

