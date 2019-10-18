AUSTIN, Texas — Hut's Hamburgers announced earlier this year it would be closing its doors, and Austinites have come out in force ahead of the restaurant's "last call."

Hut's Hamburgers began in late 1939 but moved to its current location in 1969. After 80 years, owners Mike and Kim Hutchinson are ready for a change.

“Hut’s has been a major part of our lives and we have loved running the business, but after 38 years, we are ready to move in a different direction. We have appreciated all of our wonderful customers,” said Mike Hutchinson. “We have an excellent relationship with our landlord, the Josephs, but it is just time for us to move on.”

RELATED:

Manuel's Great Hills decides to extend lease through 2025

Hut's may be closing, but don't forget about these Austin icons still serving up burgers

Downtown Austin restaurant Hut's Hamburgers set to close

Austin's original Torchy's Tacos brick-and-mortar will be shutting its doors

The restaurant mentioned on Facebook if customers plan on dining there during the final days to "please know that there may be longer than usual delays and some items may not be available."

"We are going to do everything we can to maintain our high standards this week," the restaurant said.

The favorite Austin burger joint's legacy will live on at its location inside the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

WATCH: Boomtown 2040: Hut's Hamburgers thrives in a growing Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin City Council approves new homeless camping bans on sidewalks, near the ARCH

‘I’ve regained my dignity in life’: Community First! Village brings homes to homeless

Asp caterpillars are starting to pop up again in Central Texas