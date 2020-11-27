TxDOT’s new $300 million HQ construction has started

The headquarters will have five structures on-site, including a 425,000-square-foot main office that is five stories tall, according to reports.

Construction has started on the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) new $300 million headquarters in southeast Austin, according to KVUE's media partner the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported that the 49-acre headquarters, which will house nearly 2,000 employees, is expected to be completed in February 2022.

Currently, TxDOT employees are scattered across three different sites in the City. TxDOT has offices off of East Riverside Drive and offices the agency owns at Camp Hubbard near 35th Street and TX-Loop 1.

This facility, which is located along East Stassney Lane just south of the intersection with Burleson Road, would consolidate TxDOT's employee base.

The headquarters will have five structures on-site, including a 425,000-square-foot main office that is five stories tall, the Statesman reported.

“With two of three leases at our Riverside campus expiring in 2022, we have an opportunity to consolidate five campuses spread across Austin into a unified new campus that will foster collaboration and increase operating and maintenance efficiencies, while providing a welcoming and efficient environment that enables great work and continued success,” TxDOT said in a written statement. “It will be a modern workplace that will help us recruit and retain a quality workforce.”

