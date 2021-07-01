Austin Chamber of Commerce awarded national Deal of the Year award for bringing Tesla to Texas

Back in July 2020, the electric automaker announced it would build a $1.1 billion assembly plant in Travis County, bringing thousands of jobs to the area.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years, according to the chamber.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the move in a press release at the time.

"Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas," Abbott said. "Texas has the best workforce in the nation, and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hardworking Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla's investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state."

The factory – to be built on 2,100 acres off Texas 130 and Harold Green Road in southeastern Travis County – will employ 5,000 people with wages starting at $35,000 annually and will produce the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, as well as be a second site to build its Model Y SUV.

It could also be producing batteries, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Based on documents filed with the State of Texas, the Statesman reported that Tesla has plans to produce battery cells at the $1 billion assembly plant.

"The Chamber's Opportunity Austin team worked tirelessly with Tesla and our government and community partners to make this deal a reality," said Opportunity Austin Chair Gary Farmer. "Giga Texas is a true gamechanger for our region and is much deserving of this national attention."

In December, Musk confirmed he had moved to Texas during a video interview at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit but did not specify where in the state he is now living.

