Austin-area nonprofits calling for affordable housing bond of at least $300M on November ballot

The coalition is campaigning for a bond that would fund programs helping those with low and moderate incomes find affordable housing options in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Austin-area nonprofits has launched a campaign urging the Austin City Council to place a $300 million affordable housing bond on the ballot this November.

The Austin Justice Coalition, HousingWorks Austin and others are set to rally at the Jordan at Mueller, an affording housing complex funded by previous bonds, on July 21 at 8:30 a.m. to officially launch the campaign.

“We’re inviting everybody who believes in housing justice to come out and join this campaign,” said João Paulo Connolly, organizing director for the Austin Justice Coalition. “Housing is crucial in all of our struggles for justice and equity. Whether we’re talking about racial justice, gender equity or the needs of working people, we always come back to the importance of affordable, safe, stable and equitable housing access, and this is a window of opportunity we can’t afford to miss.”

The new bond would seek to continue the work of previous affordable housing bonds and expand affordable housing options in the city so low- and moderate-income families can keep living in Austin, according to a release from the Austin Justice Coalition.

Specifically, the bonds support creating affordable rental units for low-income residents, repair and rehabilitation services for homeowners, expansion of homeownership opportunities for moderate-income Austinites, construction of supportive housing for people transitioning out of homelessness and acquiring property to provide more lower-income housing options.

According to the coalition, previous bonds have funded affordable homes for almost 6,000 households and helped hundreds of homeowners stay in their communities thanks to repair programs. The last bond approved by Austin voters was back in 2018 and was worth $250,000.

“Our previous bonds have delivered thousands of units of permanently affordable housing, with thousands more on the way,” said Nora Linares-Moeller, executive director for HousingWorks. “We know that the 2013 and 2018 bonds produced over 8,000 jobs and ultimately generated long-term savings for Austin’s households, all while adding over $1 billion dollars to the Austin economy."

At the event, organizers are expected to speak about the positive impact of previous affordable housing bonds and what a new bond could do for Austinites.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube