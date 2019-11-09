AUSTIN, Texas — The Mueller development just east of Interstate Highway 35 will open its eighth park, Philomena Park, in late 2020, it was announced on Wednesday.

The nearly one-acre park, Philomena Park, will feature a multipurpose open space in the center of the park, surrounded by amenities such as a playscape, tables for chess and checkers, an outdoor dining area with occasional food trucks, a live performance space, bike racks, restrooms, a strolling path and a public art feature.

“It was important to the city and the surrounding neighborhoods from the beginning of redevelopment planning that Mueller provide an extensive public park and open space system for the benefit of northeast Austin,” said Ken Blaker, senior vice president of development for Catellus Development, the master developer of Mueller. “We anticipate this park will be another popular gathering place for families and employees from around Mueller and the surrounding communities to enjoy the outdoors.”

In the past year, more than 15 businesses have moved to the Mueller development. The area also features a variety of housing, including apartments, condos and townhomes.

More than 5,500 people work there, and there are more than 6,200 homes, according to a 2018 community report.

The new pentagon-shaped park will be bordered by Philomena, Eberly and Robert Browning streets in the northeast section of the neighborhood.

The park will feature a giant octopus sculpture by artist Dixie Friend Gay atop the park’s restrooms.

“From Nessy at Lake Park to the giant spider sculpture in the Southwest Greenway, my goal with each piece of art is to create a sense of childlike wonder and exploration for neighbors of all ages,” said Gay.

It comes after Mueller opened its seventh park, Mary Elizabeth Branch Park, in May.

Construction is set to begin in fall 2019.

