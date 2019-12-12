AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has received a lawsuit from 19 Austin residents in regard to a controversial land development code (LDC) the Austin City Council is considering.

The lawsuit was officially filed Thursday, Dec. 12 in the District Court of Travis County.

The City of Austin released a proposed revision of the land development code on Oct. 4 which contained changes to zone regulations and zoning district boundaries of most of the property in the City of Austin.

The first vote of three to approve these changes was approved Dec. 11.

The lawsuit states the City voted Dec. 10 to disregard the residents' written protests against this change.

According to the court document, Texas law requires the City to notify property owners who will be affected in these changes. The state law also requires the City to honor the protest rights of property owners, which if acted upon, requires a three-fourths vote from the city council to change the zoning of a property that is being protested.

The suit stated that the City staff and councilmembers have repeatedly told property owners that they do not have the right to protest in regards to the LDC.

“I'm suing to prevent my home from being up-zoned against my wishes. The proposed code will not only displace me but also low-income homeowners and renters in Dove Springs," said Frances Acuna, a resident in Southeast Austin who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. "In addition, proposed increased impervious cover without updated infrastructure will cause loss of our homes or lives.”

Through the lawsuit, the residents are seeking that the City of Austin send out notices in regard to the revised LDC and an injunction against the City for continuously violating resident's rights by prohibiting protesting.

“Many Austinites have not filed their protest rights because of the City Council’s and staff’s repeated misinformation that they have no protest rights," said plaintiff Doug Becker of Austin firm, Gray and Becker. "We fear that if a Court recognizes protest rights, that the City then will contend that residents that didn’t file protests in reliance on the City’s misstatements have lost their protest rights. Our City government should be better than that.”

KVUE has reached out to the City for a statement in regard to the lawsuit.

