Study: Austin ranks No. 1 for approved housing, apartment permits

The supply growing with the demand could help level out home and rent prices.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Housing permits are on the rise in Austin. In fact, a new study reports that in 2022, Austin officials approved more new housing permits than any other metro in the country.

Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., with more and more people moving here each day. A new study by Apartment List says Austin is No. 1 for issuing the most permits per capita for new houses and apartment buildings.

Apartment List provides data on housing availability and pricing in the U.S. Some of its newest research says that Austin permitted more than 22,653 new apartments and 20,289 new single-family homes in 2022.

"Austin and Texas is a part of the country that attracts people. It's got good jobs, it's got a strong economy. It's going to bring people in. And to see the metro building housing to support that growth is going to help moderate price growth over the coming years," said Rob Warnock, senior research associate for Apartment List.

Warnock also said the supply growing with the demand could help level out home and rent prices.

"From an economic marketplace standpoint, yes, it's good. Austin is growing. It is growing rapidly. And those people need places to live – the people who are there now and the people who will move there in the future. So that housing growth is good to see," Warnock said.

The Austin City Council recently passed a measure to help bring more affordable housing to the city. It would make it easier for developers to get homes on the market. That resolution, which KVUE first reported about in December, will streamline the approval process for "middle" housing geared towards moderate-income families.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram