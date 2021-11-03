Report: Austin-area home prices up 33% compared to same time last year

AUSTIN, Texas — The median price of a single-family home in the Austin area has jumped nearly 33% compared to this time last year, according to a new third-quarter report from Texas Realtors.
The Texas Quarterly Housing Report indicates that the median price is up to $465,000 compared to last year.
The report indicates the Austin-Round Rock area has the highest median price in the state, easily passing the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas, which sit at $354,900 and $305,000, respectively.
The median price of a home around Texas is up about 17% to $310,000 — still well below Austin's.
However, home sales in the area dropped about 7% when compared to this time last year.
Around the state, Texas Realtors is reporting a similar trend in sales, although not as severe. Sales statewide are down only 3.5%, half of what the area saw in the third quarter.
To see the detailed report and how the Austin area compares to others around the state, click here.
