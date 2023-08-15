Texas Land Commissioner, Austin mayor announce planned redevelopment of Hobby Building into workforce housing

The Hobby Building is a state office building located at 333 Guadalupe St. in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announced Tuesday the intention to redevelop a state office building in Downtown Austin into workforce housing.

Buckingham and Watson announced the Hobby Building, located at 333 Guadalupe St., will also hopefully provide additional amenities to downtown residents, including child care, parking and retail spaces.

"I am pleased to present qualified investors and developers with a unique opportunity to collaborate with the [General Land Office] on the historic redevelopment of the Hobby Building into workforce housing for Austin families,” Buckingham said. “Anytime the state can come together with the City of Austin and work collaboratively for the benefit of its residents, we all win. This project will seek to serve those who provide critical services to the community, including our hardworking teachers, steadfast police officers, valiant firefighters, dedicated government workers and many crucial healthcare providers."

“By including and focusing on workforce housing as a part of this redevelopment process, Commissioner Buckingham is choosing to make affordability front and center in this project,” Watson said. “She is challenging the respondents to be creative and explore different approaches and partnerships to help address affordability in our city.”

Starting Tuesday, prospects have 90 days to submit responses. After that, the General Land Office will review and recommend the best proposal(s), which will ultimately need to be approved by the School Land Board.

