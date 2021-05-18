Austin among hardest cities to find a fixer-upper home in the nation, study says

The study also placed Austin tenth on the list of most expensive fixer-uppers in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has placed seventh on the list of hardest cities to find a fixer-upper home in the nation.

A study released by Porch.com analyzed the housing markets of the top 500 most populated cities in the U.S. using Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. According to the data, Austin has one of the lowest numbers of fixer-upper homes in the country.

Fort Worth is also one of the hardest cities to find a fixer-upper, ranking tenth on the list.

The study also placed Austin in tenth place on the list of most expensive fixer-uppers in the nation. On average, a fixer-upper costs about $280,000. However, in Austin, the cost is $598,000 on average.

Austin's lack of affordable fixer-upper homes indicates that the city is a matured real estate investment market, the study says. This means that for regular working people, it is quite difficult to enter the Austin real estate market.

According to the data, Akron, Ohio, is the city where fixer-upper homes are most common. Flint, Michigan tops the list of cities with the cheapest fixer-upper homes, at a price point of $55,000.