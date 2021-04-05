City wants feedback on Palm District’s future

One of Austin’s fastest-growing areas needs a vision for the future – and the City wants your help with what it could look like.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Palm District is one of Austin’s fastest-growing and most iconic areas, located on the eastern edge of downtown, running from Rainey Street north to 15th Street.

It includes some of the places people know best in Austin: Waller Creek, the Red River Cultural District, Rainey Street, the Austin Convention Center, and the Palm School – one of Austin’s first elementary schools.

As Austin prepares for the area’s future, the City wants the public’s input on the vision for what it could look like in years to come.

“The area is a dynamic gateway for visitors, a cultural touchstone for Austin's Mexican American community and a window into Austin’s past,” Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales, who is leading the project, said in a statement. “As Austin continues to rapidly evolve, our goal is to create a space where old memories are honored and new memories are made. We have a unique opportunity to responsibly and respectfully guide growth of such an iconic area for visitors and long-time Austinites alike.”

Some of the goals for future development include:

More access to housing, nature, and trail systems

Better mobility and equitable economic benefits

A safe place that honors and celebrates history

City staff has already completed the pre-planning part of the work. Now the community’s input will help create a draft vision for the area, which will be made available for public review and comment in the fall.

The City has a site set up where you can leave comments on a map and take a survey. Two public meetings are scheduled for June.

The development initiative was approved by the city council in 2019.