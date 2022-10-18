Report: Austin content-creating AI company raises $125M at $1.5B valuation

The company was started in January 2021 and is one of the fastest to achieve such a high valuation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based startup Jasper AI is using artificial intelligence to create content for marketing, blogging and many other applications.

Less than two years after being founded, the company has raised $125 million in series A funding with a $1.5 billion valuation, according to the Austin Business Journal. The numbers make it the city's newest "unicorn," as well as one of the fastest to achieve such a high valuation.

The ABJ said the funding represents a massive venture capital injection at a time when such funding has actually been falling in Austin and across the nation. The $125 million raised is also among the largest funding deals for an Austin startup in 2022.

The company's three founders came together when working on a previous marketing company that ended up failing. That venture brought the three to Austin, and after failing, led the three to come up with Jasper in January 2021.

The new AI writing company is on a subscription-based model and was developed with ad writing, blogs and similar web content in mind, but it has been used for a variety of writing tasks, per the report. Subscriptions for the service start at $40 a month, with more than 70,000 current subscriptions.

