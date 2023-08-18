Austin among 24 cities chosen to take part in 'Cities Forward' program

Austin is paired with the Mexican city of Merida for the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been chosen as one of 24 cities to take part in the "Cities Forward Program."

“We look forward to working closely with Mérida while continuing to engage with all municipalities who are passionate about building a more equitable and sustainable future. Working with Mérida to pool resources, share international best practices and knowledge, and align strategies will help both cities create a more resilient future and allow our communities to thrive," said Laura Patiño, the chief resilience officer for the City of Austin.

“As an active member, I was excited to spearhead our application for the Cities Forward initiative,” Pool said. "Austin has been at the forefront of sustainable policy and we look forward to the exchange of ideas with Merida, Mexico, our new partner," said councilwoman Leslie Pool, who is part of the ICLEI.

Austin is paired with the Mexican city of Merida for the program.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.