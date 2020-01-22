AUSTIN, Texas — Families in a North Austin community will now have easier access to healthcare.

Family Hospital Systems is opening its first surgical facility in the Brushy Creek neighborhood.

The Brushy Creek Family Hospital will open Wednesday. It's located in Round Rock at Deer Ridge Road on North FM 620 and will be open 24/7.

The 12,000-square-foot hospital will have two orthopedic-sized surgical suites, four private patient rooms, a full laboratory, a pharmacy, as well as places to take x-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans.

The Brushy Creek Hospital will also give treatments and procedures that address postpartum depression, addiction recovery, joint pain and personal injury.

This is the sixth facility in North Austin for Family Hospital Systems.

RELATED: Baylor Scott & White opens its first full-service Austin hospital

"Family is not just a word in our company name, but a concept representing the way we value and interact with our patients," Family Hospital Systems said. "Our philosophy has resonated in the areas we have served, and we could not be more excited to bring this level of service and care to another community in North Austin."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the hospital's grand opening will take place at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO: Buda getting its first full-service hospital after rapid growth

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It's a dangerous situation' | Homeless camp bordering North Austin apartments draws concerns

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son

New Austin Whataburger is the most Austin Whataburger yet

Passenger allegedly fires 3 shots at Austin man's car during road rage incident