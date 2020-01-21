AUSTIN, Texas — Austin drivers, beware.

Austin Transportation has begun assigning parking enforcement officers to ticket and tow vehicles illegally parked in designated bike-only lanes, according to a city press release.



“Parking in a bike-only lane compels cyclists to enter general travel lanes, which greatly increases the chances of a deadly or serious crash,” said Robert Spillar, P.E., Director for Austin Transportation. “Keeping our bike lanes clear makes our streets safer for both cyclists and motorists alike.”

Fines for obstructing a bike-only lane can be up to $300 and the cost to redeem a towed vehicle the same day of impoundment is around $193, the City said.

For those looking to report illegally parked vehicles, Austin Transportation has included a new reporting tool in the City’s 3-1-1 mobile app that allows individuals to quickly and easily report vehicles blocking bike lanes.

According to data KVUE requested from the department, in 2018, 366 bicycle issues were reported to the City, and in 2019, that number nearly doubled to 616.

These reports include matters such as parking in bike lanes with "No Parking" signs, parking in bike lanes with no current restrictions and other miscellaneous biking issues.

These complaints were filed via phone calls to Austin 311 or the "Other" category of the app.

In the city press release sent on Jan. 21, it stated "the move to dedicate parking officers to bike lane enforcement is aligned with Vision Zero, which seeks to achieve zero traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Austin roadways."

In Septemeber 2019, the KVUE Defenders reported that Vision Zero would not likely be accomplished by 2025. In the report, Austin's city auditor found three areas for the transportation department to improve the "Vision Zero Action Plan" results.

To learn more about the Austin Bicycle Program, visit AustinTexas.Gov/Bicycle and learn more about Vision Zero at AustinTexas.Gov/VisionZero.

