Report: Construction on complex with affordable housing now underway in North Austin

Saison North will be located at 10010 N. Capital of Texas Highway, which is the site of the former North by Northwest brewpub.

AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is now underway for a mixed-income multifamily community in North Austin that will be called Saison North.

According to the Austin Business Journal, construction started in October. The building will include 116 units and three-quarters of those units will be affordable housing.

The building will be located at 10010 N. Capital of Texas Highway, the place where North by Northwest Restaurant and Brewery once stood. The total cost will be just over $39 million, which comes in the form of tax credits and loans from banks along with the Travis County, the Austin Housing Finance Corporation and the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation.

Construction on Saison North is expected to be completed by May 2024, according to the ABJ. The building will be five stories tall and will have 48 one-bedroom, 44 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units. A total of 82 units will be reserved as affordable housing and the other 34 will be priced at the market rate.

The community will also include a business center, leasing center, fitness center, bicycle parking and a two-story clubhouse with a community room, per the report.

North by Northwest closed its doors in 2020 after two decades in business. Developers previously told the ABJ they plan to include elements from the restaurant and brewery, including the cisterns, into the project's final design. The name is also an homage to the now-gone business.

