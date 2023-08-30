$164 million expansion project will add 3 new gates to Austin airport

The project is part of the multi-phase expansion program "Journey With AUS," which aims to help the airport keep up with Austin's growth.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is set to open three new gates as part of its West Gate Expansion Project.

City leaders and airport officials broke ground on the project Wednesday morning. It is expected to be completed in spring 2026 and the estimated cost is $164 million, funded through traditional airport financing models.

“We’re looking forward to expanding this, so that it meets the needs of our growing and wonderful city,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

The West Gate Expansion is just one project in a larger multi-year airport expansion program called Journey With AUS. There are nine other projects included in the program.

Airport leaders have been planning the West Gate Expansion for almost two years.

“If you have traveled through the airport in the last two years, you know that we need more space,” said Sam Haynes, communications manager for the airport. “We have more nonstop flights than ever before. That means we’re going to need more space than ever before.”

The expansion project will add 84,500 square feet of terminal space by current Gates 33 and 34. It will include more restrooms, waiting areas, a quiet space and a children’s play area.

Airport officials say passengers will hear and see construction for the next few years, but the project will have no effect on any flight activity. In fact, he three new gates that are part of this project will actually help to offset gate closures that will happen from other construction projects down the line.

The airport currently supports over 7,000 jobs, but airport leaders are confident this new expansion will add a significant number of additional positions.

"As we expand the airport, that's creating new positions for those roles that are coming in, designing the improvements and then constructing those improvements. And then we'll need more staff to operate these improvements once they're online and activated,” Haynes said.

