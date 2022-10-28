Austin airport sees record growth in September 2022

The Austin airport's numbers were up nearly 50% from September of last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has seen increasing growth in the number of passengers this year compared to last.

The airport released new numbers from September 2022 that show how many more passengers came through compared to September 2021.

The number of passengers was up nearly 50% from September of last year. And as we've just learned from the airport's updated numbers for Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix race weekend, those numbers just keep on going up.

According to airport officials, September 2022 was up 46.48% compared to September 2021, with a total of 1,772,902 passengers flying during the last month.

Almost all airlines saw an increase, including Allegiant Air, which saw an increase of more than 127%. However, the total number of Frontier passengers was down by about 35%.

And those are just the numbers for September. From January to September, the airport saw 15,524,017 passengers – up by about 75% compared to that same period of time last year.

As mentioned, it's likely the airport's October numbers will also show major growth, given that at least 164,000 departing passengers came through during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend.

