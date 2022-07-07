x
Austin airport to receive $15M for expansion from Infrastructure Law

The funds will help improve TSA security checkpoints and create new aircraft gates.

AUSTIN, Texas — President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) with $15 million for expansion, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) announced Thursday.

These expansions include added square footage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal, new aircraft gates, more passenger waiting areas, improved TSA security checkpoints, new boarding bridges for passengers and improved accessibility and wayfinding.

“While our most immediate need has been for more Transportation Service Administration (TSA) resources to prevent more long lines and baggage issues, these infrastructure funds will help in expanding our airport to meet the demands of both our growing population and our growing role as an international gateway city," Doggett said in a statement.

Doggett has repeatedly urged the TSA administrator to increase staffing at AUS, as well as contingency plans for when screening officers call out. In May, Doggett called the security line situation at AUS "untenable and unacceptable."

The airport already received $17.3 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year. The law places emphasis on access to clean water and high speed internet as well as improvements to transportation, roads, airports and power infrastructure.

