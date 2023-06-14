'We can open up many, many more streets' | ATX Walk Bike Roll could reach the City Council this summer

Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation want to update the city's sidewalks, urban trails and bike lanes through an effort called ATX Walk Bike Roll.

AUSTIN, Texas — Last spring, Lauri Aylaian and Keith Culver were traveling on a cross-country bike ride from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida when the couple arrived in Central Texas and planned to travel from Austin to La Grange.

20 minutes into their ride for the day, a driver hit their group from behind on East Stassney Lane. 74-year-old Culver died.

"I have not had the same life, I have not traveled extensively and I generally am an optimist about everything. And I never would have thought that something like this could happen to me," Aylaian said.

Crashes like these illustrate the need for bike safety in a growing city. ATX Walk Bike Roll is the city's effort to update sidewalks, urban trails and bike plans in three distinct plans.

The Sidewalks, Crossings and Shared Streets Draft Plan seeks to identify a need for more than 800 sidewalks, the Urban Trails Plan envisions a system of urban trails connecting the entire city and the Bike Plan moves to expand the city's bikeway network from 415 miles to more than 1200 miles.

"How do we make biking a choice for people for some trips, how can we make urban trails more accessible to more households in the city? How can we make sure that sidewalks really connect you to where you need to go, get you to a bus stop," said Laura Dierenfield, the Division Manager for Austin Transportation & Public Works.

Dierenfield says safety must be prioritized to get people to walk or bike, and there're many ways they are aiming to make Austinites more comfortable.

"We can open up many, many more streets that may not need a sidewalk but could become more walkable by way of having a shared space. Likewise for biking, there are neighborhood bikeways where again with lower speeds, lower volumes, we can connect more of our communities and neighborhoods through shared space," Dierenfield said.

Dierenfield said the goal is to get the Austin City Council to approve ATX Walk Bike Roll in July.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

