Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal.

Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.

The privately-owned chain has 15 locations in Austin, one location in Houston and one location in San Antonio. Amy's CEO Alan Hixon said the franchise plans to expand to Dripping Springs next year as well, according to the ABJ.

"We are looking at other opportunities as well," Hixon told the ABJ. "We tend to focus most of our time, energy and effort on our existing business and making sure that we’re doing right by everybody there and staying true to all the things we need to ... and then on new development, we kind of take that in stride and when it makes sense we have specific places we like to be."

Amy's 1,800-square-foot location in Round Rock will be located at 2131 N. Mays Street, Suite 880. Renovations are expected to cost up to $250,000 and begin toward the beginning of next year.

