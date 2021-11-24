Austin airport lands luxe new American Airlines lounge with live music

The lounge will be inspired by Austin's culture and feature performances from local musicians.

(CultureMap Austin) A private club for high flyers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting an upgrade: Major carrier American Airlines is building a new Admirals Club, its airport lounge concept, near Gate 14, to accommodate the airline’s increasing commitment to Austin.

Spanning 15,000 square feet with seating for more than 250 customers, the lounge will be one of American’s largest facilities, and will be built with a theme that reflects Austin culture.

Admirals Clubs are an amenity for American Airlines’ frequent flyers, and guests have to pay an annual fee to become members. Rates range from $550 to $650, based on how many miles passengers have flown. (Customers traveling on an American Airlines flight can also purchase a day pass to an Admirals Club.)

What the membership gets you: access to more than 60 Admirals Clubs and partner lounges worldwide, plus complimentary amenities like food and beverages, Wi-Fi, digital magazines and newspapers, personal travel assistance, business centers, kids’ rooms, and shower suites.

