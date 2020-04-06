Amazon reportedly leasing 441,000 square-foot campus in Round Rock

The campus is located off of I-35 and Old Settlers Boulevard.

Amazon has leased more than 441,00 square feet in Round Rock as a distribution center, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal.

Amazon is reportedly taking the Transwestern Development Company's three-building Chisholm Trail Trade Center campus as a part of the deal. The campus is located off of I-35 and Old Settlers Boulevard.

According to the report, the smaller two buildings will be used as parking for employee and delivery vehicles. These two buildings total 260,970 square feet.

The third building will reportedly be used as the campus' distribution center. The third building is 180,550 square feet.

According to the report, this new lease is not surprising as demands for delivery continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also said this is one of the largest industrial leases to take place in the Austin area.

Austin Business Journal said representatives from Transwestern declined to comment and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.