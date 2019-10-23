AUSTIN, Texas — More affordable housing units are coming to Austin.

The City of Austin will build more affordable housing units in 2020 on land that was previously owned by the Austin Independent School District, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The units, which will be located in North Austin and East Austin, will be a mix of affordable rental and homeownership units. The units will be constructed on 1.2 acres on Doris Drive and 8.9 acres on Tannehill Lane, the Statesman reported. The land on Doris Drive was purchased for $920,000 and the Tannehill Lane land was purchased for $1.96 million.

RELATED:

Developer partners with City to build 88 affordable condos in South Austin

Austin City Council gives final approval for Domain-like development on Riverside Drive

The district sold the parcels to the city in 2017. The district required 25% of the properties to be for affordable housing, with a priority given to district employees and families with children who attend district schools, the Statesman reported.

The housing units on Doris Drive are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020, but the units on Tannehill are still in the planning stages. The Tannehill site reportedly has the potential to increase enrollment at Norman Elementary.

The district recently made a multi-year plan to close 12 schools. Most of those schools are under-enrolled.

WATCH: Finding affordable housing in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

PAC seeking to recall Austin mayor, 5 council members

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will move into North Austin office building

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Stormy weather expected amidst strong cold front this week

Caught on camera: Sanitation worker puts trash bins away each week for elderly woman after witnessing her fall