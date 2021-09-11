Affordable housing complex opening in North Loop near Central Austin

More than 100 of the units are designated for people at or below the area median income.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis Flats, an apartment designed for those in need of affordable housing, is opening near Central Austin.

The apartment complex, located at 5310 Helen Street, is near Airport Boulevard and 51st Street in the North Loop neighborhood. In a Nov. 10 press release, the Travis County Commissioners Court and the Travis County Corporations described the complex as a mixed-use, mixed-income development.

Of the 146 apartment units, 122 units will be rented to people who make at or below 60% of the area median income. That's currently $59,340 for a family of four, the release said. Residents there typically earn about $9 to $20 per hour.

The press release said 24 of the units are targeting a "population vulnerable to being priced out of the Austin area." The apartment complex offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units.

The complex sits adjacent to the Travis County office building with the Travis County Health & Human Services, Veterans Services and Passport and Jury Services.

Construction on the complex started in June 2019. Due to the pandemic, construction was delayed and completed in June 2021. Travis Flats is a partnership between DMA Development Company and Travis County Housing Finance Corporation.