95-acre Manor development could include an H-E-B

MANOR, Texas — A planned 95-acre hub for both residences and businesses in Manor may include an H-E-B, the Austin Business Journal reported.

The Manor Crossing hub, to be located at U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973 on the northwest corner, is set to include 600 multifamily units and a maximum of 425,000 square feet of business space.

At a June 15 meeting, Manor City Council confirmed "a concept plan and a Chapter 380 agreement to provide 50% sales and ad valorem tax incentives in return for bringing infrastructure to the commercial portion of the property," the Austin Business Journal reported. The Council also voted for a development agreement with Butler Family Partnership Ltd.

While H-E-B's director of public affairs said the store isn't confirmed to be a part of the Manor Crossing project, developer representatives at the city council meeting said a large parcel is "under contract with H-E-B LP," according to the Austin Business Journal.

The Home Depot Inc. also reportedly showed interested in a parcel.

The Austin Business Journal reported that the first section of the development could open next July. To read the full report, click here.