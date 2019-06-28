AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The above story aired in April 2019.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Board reportedly endorsed a plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars for improvements at Walter E. Long Park Metropolitan Park.

According to KUT, the master plan calls for investing more than $800 million to transform the 3,700-acre park. Dozens of features that are laid out in the plan reportedly include a marina, an event lawn, a planetarium and a Ferris wheel.

The plan includes an event lawn for music events, athletic activities and other gatherings.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department

If the master plan is approved by the city, the first phase would cover about 300 acres at the southern end of the park. The estimated cost for this section is expected to cost $144 million, and that includes $26 million from private funders.

The plan includes a nature center for an equestrian facility, planetarium and camping space.

Austin Parks and Recreation

The plan includes cabins and a boardwalk along the shore.

Austin Parks and Recreation

The park department reportedly said it is looking at using bond money to cover the cost. However, with a park of this size, they will also need private partners to contribute.

Walter E. Long park is roughly 10 times the size of Zilker, making it the largest park in Austin. Since the park is largely undeveloped, the master plan is meant to be a blueprint for the park's potential.

According to KUT, those in favor of the improvements to Walter E. Long would make it a destination park. Critics argue it would turn the area into more of an amusement park than a green space.

Austin City Council is expected to make the final approval on the master plan in August or September.

For more information about the Walter E. Long Park master plan, click here.

