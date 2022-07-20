Groundbreaking held for 40-acre data center campus in Round Rock

Sabey Data Centers began construction on the campus Wednesday. It is set to open in mid-2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A new 40-acre data center development broke ground in Round Rock on Wednesday.

Sabey Data Centers began construction on its new data center campus, which will provide up to 72-megawatt capacity. The center is set to open in mid-2023.

Named Austin Data Center Campus, the facility will feature innovations that maximize data cater space while shrinking the construction footprint, according to a release. It will offer 430,000 square feet of colocation supported by high-density cooling, low power cost, eight layers of security and more once complete.

"Global companies continue to see the great opportunities available here in Round Rock and our region. From real estate to technology innovation, Sabey Data Centers will provide important digital infrastructure support well into the future," said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan. "As a community with a storied history of innovation and growth, we welcome Sabey Data Centers and their new campus development to the City of Round Rock."

Sabey Data Centers is a privately-owned multi-tenant data center owner, developer and operator. The company specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for efficiency, low cost of ownership and more, per a release.

"Sabey is dedicated to meeting our customers' increased demand for digital infrastructure and thrilled that this market expansion will pave the way for future technology developments in the region," President of Sabey Data Centers Rob Rockwood said.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube