NBA 2K maker planning Austin studio after acquisition

Visual Concepts said it will bring hundreds of jobs after acquiring Austin-based software design and gaming applications studio, HookBang.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid a booming economy in Austin, yet another company has announced plans to descend on Texas' capital city.

Visual Concepts, the maker of the popular video game franchise NBA 2K, announced Tuesday it would be acquiring HookBang, LLC’s Austin-based video game division and turn it into a new studio called "Visual Concepts Austin."

Visual Concepts Austin will employ hundreds of developers to support NBA 2K, the company said. Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard was chosen to be featured on the cover of NBA 2K21.

“NBA 2K is a vital part of 2K’s publishing business and the larger video game industry, as well as a fixture in global pop culture lexicon,” President Visual Concepts President Greg Thomas said. “We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights. HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family.”

HookBang was founded in 2012 as a software design and gaming applications studio.

“Working with a studio as prominent as Visual Concepts on NBA 2K21 was an extraordinary opportunity for HookBang,” said HookBang CEO Frank Roan. “Formally joining Visual Concepts and 2K allows us to accelerate our impact on the product, the company and the Austin development community.”

The location of the new studio is to be announced, Visual Concepts said.