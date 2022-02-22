Austin to hold virtual community job fair Feb. 23

City officials say there are many open positions that provide for growth opportunities, flexible work schedules and a benefits package.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites in need of work have the opportunity on Wednesday to seek jobs through the City's virtual community job fair.

The City of Austin announced Tuesday it will host a virtual community job fair on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. City officials said there are many open positions that provide for growth opportunities, flexible work schedules and a benefits package, which includes healthcare, dental, vision and much more.

Government agencies are experiencing the same challenges of employee turnover and fewer applicants applying for open positions, according to a City press release.

Officials said that the virtual job fair is "intended to provide applicants from a variety of backgrounds with opportunities to interact with City of Austin departments that are seeking new talent."

As of Feb. 22, there were more than 200 jobs posted on the City's website. Opportunities spanned multiple City departments, such as Animal Services, Austin Water, Austin Energy, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and more.

Job seekers can register to attend and view the City’s current job opportunities at austincityjobs.org/.

