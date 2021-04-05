Creators of Blue Genie Art Bazaar launch a May Market

Find locally created gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations!

AUSTIN, Texas — You might know Blue Genie Art Bazaar as a place to get creations from local vendors all in one spot during Christmas time, but this year the creators of Blue Genie Art Bazaar are trying out a May Market.

Managing Director Lani Gonzalez said, “This was a chance to try something different and give an opportunity for a lot of the local artists who haven’t been able to do shows for the past year to have another chance to show their work.”

One of the local artists you can find at the May Market is Ghost Pepper Glass, a glassblowing studio on the east side of Austin, named after the owner’s white German Shepherd. The owner of the shop, Katie Plunkard, said their May Market booth will have drinking glasses, soap dispensers and more. Each of the items at the booth are unique and take a lot of work to make.

“It requires everybody working together, bringing a different part of assembling it while it’s at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. So it can be very tricky,” said Plunkard.

There are many different types of locally made creations to choose from at the May Market including fine art, paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, prints, candles, soaps and more. There are also more than 100 exhibitors featured, most of them female artists or female-owned businesses.

The May Market is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also open on Memorial Day. The market will be open through May 31 and you can find it at 6100 Airport Blvd.

PHOTOS: Blue Genie owners launch May Market

