AUSTIN, Texas — One of Texas' most prized icons and pro-marijuana advocate, Willie Nelson, announced Monday he and his family were debuting a hemp-infused product line called "Willie's Remedy."

The first product to be released: hemp-infused whole-bean coffee.

Nelson has long been a U.S. farming activist, leading a charge for utilizing American-grown in Willie’s Remedy, which features non-intoxicating hemp-based products designed for health-conscious consumers of all ages, according to a press release.

RELATED:

Willie Nelson and George Strait play their first-ever duet

Country music legend Willie Nelson: 'We Texans are pretty adamant about where we come from'

Movie starring Willie Nelson premiers at Austin Film Festival

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson said. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment — and our health.”

The first product to be released in the line, Willie's Remedy Whole Bean Coffee, is infused with certified organic hemp oil grown in Colorado. The coffee blend is made up of three different bean varietals: Castillo, Colombia and Caturra. The product can be found online here for purchase in all 50 states.

The line of hemp-infused products were introduced as an extension of the Nelson family's last business venture: Willie's Reserve.

A bag of Willie's Remedy Whole Bean Coffee

Willie's Remedy

RELATED:

Budweiser maker is partnering with Tilray to explore pot-infused drinks

New Austin store RESTART sells CBD oil for pets

First FDA-approved marijuana-based drug now available in US

Cannabis converts helping North Texas veterans find relief

“The Willie’s Remedy line is a purposeful departure from Willie’s Reserve,” Annie Nelson, Willie's wife, said in a press release. “It’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer. Willie and I are proud to offer quality, American-sourced hemp wellness options for people of his generation, our kids’ generation and everyone in between.”

The CBD product line -- launching in 2019 -- is committed to supporting American farmers and environmental stewardship, while offering consumers simple ways to access the health benefits of hemp.