New lemon lime soda marks the end of Sierra Mist

Pepsi said the soda "delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — A new era has arrived in the lemon lime flavored soda category.

PepsiCo announced the launch of Starry, a new lemon lime soda, on Wednesday.

PepsiCo said Starry will be available immediately nationwide in regular and Zero Sugar versions.

PepsiCo said in a press release that Starry is made for "a consumer who is simultaneously optimistic about the future and brings a sense of irreverence to their everyday."

Starry hopes to better compete with Sprite, which is owned by Coca-Cola, and 7 Up, which is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper.

Multiple outlets report that Starry will replace the company's other lemon lime soda, Sierra Mist.

A PepsiCo representative told "TODAY" that Starry has "higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic which delivers a more balanced, cleaner, crisp finish than Sierra Mist."

Like Sierra Mist, Starry will be caffeine free. The soda will have a new tagline: "Starry hits different," PepsiCo said.

"At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate," Greg Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, said. "With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different."

"Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun," Lyons said.

"With Starry, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.