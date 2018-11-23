Each year, it happens earlier and earlier.

Some stores opened for Black Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy on Research Blvd. opened at 5 p.m. But some shoppers got to line up around 8:00 in the morning.

It's becoming a new American tradition: lining up for Black Friday on Thursday.

"Yeah, eat Thanksgiving earlier, watch some football and come out here and get what we need," William Maupin, a Best Buy shopper, said.

Shoppers are lining up earlier and earlier -- all hoping to get the best deal on the electronics inside.

Workers are getting the store stocked up with all of the TVs and computers.

"I'm glad they did it on Thursday and not tomorrow 'cause I gotta work tomorrow, so I miss out on that

Black Friday shopping," Maupin said.

General Manager Roxanne Teixeira said working with the customers is her and her staff's favorite part.

"Just 'cause it's Thanksgiving or just because there are a few more customers in the building, that doesn't mean we change what we do," Teixeira said.

It just all part of a new American tradition.

