Finalists include bingo, Nerf, Lite-Brite and Pound Puppies.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday, Sept. 14.

They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.

The public can vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player's Choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee.

The inductees will be announced in November. Last year's honorees were American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand.