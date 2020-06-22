H-E-B requiring customers in Travis, Hays counties to wear face masks starting June 22

The company had announced on June 2 that customers were no longer required to wear masks, but have since reinstated that policy after numerous Texas counties implemented new orders encouraging businesses to require masks for service, much like the "no shirt, no shoes" policy.

"H-E-B fully supports our local government officials and their dedication to keeping the health and safety of residents a top priority. Effective Monday June 22nd, in collaboration and compliance with local orders, H-E-B and Central Market stores in the City of Austin as well as Travis and Hays Counties will require all customers to wear masks or facial coverings. H-E-B continues to require the use of masks or facial coverings by all of our Partners and vendors. Beginning on Monday, through the first several days of the transition, we will have a limited supply of free masks available for customers that may arrive unaware of the new mask mandates. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. #SlowTheSpread."