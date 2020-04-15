AUSTIN, Texas — According to realtor.com, the four-bedroom, two-bath Austin home where Drew Brees once lived as a child was recently listed for $1,890,000.

Brees attended an elementary school nearby in the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to listing agent Suzanne Pringle of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Brees went on to play quarterback for Westlake High School in Austin, where he won a state championship for the Chaparrals in 1996. Brees is one of only two Westlake quarterbacks to win a state championship, alongside the 2019 defending championship Chaps team led by Kirkland Michaux.

The current owners of the 3,000-square-foot home bought it from Brees' former stepfather, Harley Clark, according to the realtor.com article.

A LOOK AT DREW BREES' CHILDHOOD HOME

PHOTOS: Drew Brees’ childhood home in Austin for sale Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com Credit: Realtor.com

Realtor.com said the nearly $1.9 million home was built in 1933 in the North University neighborhood, which is close to downtown.

Included with the house is a guesthouse and pool and an enlarged garage to accommodate three cars, according to realtor.com.

RELATED:

Report: Drew Brees signs TV deal with NBC Sports for post-retirement

Drew Brees, wife discuss why they're taking care of their neighbors in Louisiana on 'Ellen'

Brees plays for the New Orleans Saints and recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract extenstion with team and also reportedly signed another TV analyst deal with NBC for after Brees retires from the NFL.

Brees was also recently featured on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tom Herman details his dream of an expanded College Football Playoff

Sam Ehlinger raises nearly $90,000 for COVID-19 relief fund

Here's what we could've learned during Texas spring football

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Texas Longhorn to go in second round

XFL files for bankruptcy, cites coronavirus crisis

Lacking depth, Cowboys could look to add linebacker talent at NFL Draft

Dak Prescott alleged to host party with 30 guests; source says fewer than 10 attended