AUSTIN, Texas — Creating healthy meals can be hard work, especially if you're endlessly slicing, chopping and grating.

Nutrislicer says it'll shave time off your meal prep – a super fast and easy way to cut up fruit, vegetables and even cheese.

This item comes with three stainless steel drums for slicing, shredding and grating.

The directions are easy – just insert the blade you want and attach the handle.

We try slicing and grating different vegetables, including squash, cucumber, carrots and rock-hard potatoes. Nutrislicer made short work of each one, chopping some into thin slices and grating the potato into hashbrown-worthy piles.

Even a block of cheese is turned into soft piles of grated pepperjack cheddar in the blink of an eye.

Nutrislicer does what it claims and does it very well. It gets a thumbs up.

