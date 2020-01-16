AUSTIN, Texas — Unbound by Conair wants to help you break free from curling irons with cords. It's a cordless auto curler that claims you can use it anytime, anywhere – to get the curls of your dreams.

This hair device has a USB cord for easy charging, three heat settings and anti-tangle protection. You can also change the direction of the curls.

KVUE assignments editor Shelby Kimball is ready to make waves. She hopes the cordless contraption will make her long, thick, straight hair look fabulous.

The directions are easy – just choose the temperature and how long you want Unbound to hold onto your hair. When you put your hair in the curler and press the button, Unbound sucks your hair in, winding it around the curling barrel, and beeps when it's done.

Shelby thinks her curls came out great and would use Unbound in the car or wherever else she needs a touch-up. She gives the product a thumbs up.

Sports reporter Emily Giangreco also wants to give Unbound a try. She says while it does give her short, thin hair good curls, she's not impressed at how quickly the battery life runs out, and the $99 price tag. She gives this product an (almost) thumbs up.

