AUSTIN, Texas — the pandemic, nail salons are shut down, and that means no getting your nails done. But what if you can get great professional results with your manicure at home?

Quita Culpepper puts the Lavender Violets Dip Powder nail kit to the test.

Lavender Violets Dip Powder set wants to color your life, and claims it's odorless, durable and fast.

It comes with four vibrant dip powders, a nail base, activator, top coat and brush cleaner.

The directions are basic – first, push back the cuticle on your nails. Then, remove the shine from your nails using a file and buffer. Choose a color, but be careful – the powder can spill and go everywhere. Apply a base coat to the entire nail, then dip it into the powder. Give it a tap to get off the excess. Repeat the process.

The base coat smells terrible, and the nails look clumpy and gross. And the color powder is everywhere.

The next step is applying the activator. That smooths the nails out. Do that twice, then allow the nails to air dry.

Put on two layers of top coat and let dry. Then you're done!

It may take a little time to get the hang of it, but it looks like a gel manicure. The color powder sticks to your nails like cement.

The more you practice, the better looking you can make your nails come out. But be warned, the powder can make a real mes.

The Lavender Violets Dip Powder set gets a thumb in the middle.

You can find it on Amazon for $37.

