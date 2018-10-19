Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Nov. 23, 2018 with links to a holiday sale on weighted blankets.

Never in my life did I expect one of my product tests to be this popular and crash websites across the country! That was what happened when a weighted blanket deal started to trend this past August. Today, we all get a better opportunity to have a solid night's sleep and reduced stress.

For years, weighted blankets have been recommended by doctors and sleep therapists for those living with ADHD, autism, emotional distress and aching bones. Today that same sleep technology can benefit even the most restless of sleepers.

The feeling of a weighted blanket is designed to replicate the sensation of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years to reduce anxiety in children. Weighted blankets provide what experts call “deep pressure touch stimulation” or DPTS. If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, a weighted blanket can make a world of difference.

Weighted blankets have been a popular tool over the past 20 years in Europe and have helped people achieve a better quality of deep sleep. Now they're being used commonly in American households and throughout our region.

Not all weighted blankets are created equal. Some are too heavy and others don't breathe. The blanket I found is the best in its class and now almost $100 off. The whole equation works out to about $0.35 per day over the course of one year for a better night's sleep!

Features of the Plush-Top Gravity Weighted Blanket:

Top-rated and doctor-approved weighted blanket

Weighs in at the recommended 15 pounds to help you sleep

Size: 60 inches by 80 inches

Suited for individuals weighing 125 to 230 pounds

Improves deep REM sleep

Clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety

Safe, non-toxic and hypoallergenic

Coolest weighted blanket on the market for the summer

Helps regulate your body temperature for winter sleep

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

