I've already scored you Prime Day's best laptop and best weighted blanket deals one week early. Today, it's all about luggage.

It's usually after the July 4th travel rush when I hear from many families who have quickly realized their current luggage just isn't going to get it.

I am on a flight two or three times every week. I host shows in various cities and test products for different networks all over the country. My luggage needs to be extremely durable and ready for a frantic run from one airport gate to the next.

The Destination Bags luggage that just went on sale for Prime Day is far above American Tourister and many of the entry-level baggage brands you'll see. This deal includes a TSA-approved carry-on and a full-sized suitcase.

These suitcases will have the exact same price on Amazon Prime Day July 15-16 but at that point, you may not even be able to find it in stock.

I have found deal online for you early at its guaranteed lowest pricing!

Click the play button to see this luggage set in action!

Features of the Destination Bags Smart Traveler Hardside Spinner Luggage Set:

Multi-directional four-wheel spinners allow smooth, 360-degree movement.

Extremely lightweight and durable with ABS exterior.

Lightweight construction helps you adhere to airline weight restrictions.

Fully lined interior main compartment features garment restraint straps.

Molded corner guard reinforcements for absorbing and deflecting shock.

Features interior mesh pocket for either laundry bag or toiletries.

Convenient and flexible top handles allows for easy lifting and maneuvering.

Sturdy locking retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle that extends 41 inches, conductive for simple, one-handed use.

Built in TSA approved lock system.

Smaller 20-inch carry-on spinner.

Larger 26-inch spinner.

Was: $169.99

Now: $99.99

