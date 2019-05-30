Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

With just one month until Prime Day 2019, June is a pivotal time to score some serious savings! While you will see plenty of lists online ranking top deals for Amazon, today I will act as your insider guide.

In addition to the work that I do for this TV station, I also work as a deal-hunter for Amazon. I test and review products and provide my own list of trending deals for Amazon's Live coverage. With many deals on electronics coming for Prime Day — including deals for laptops and large size TVs — I'm going to avoid having you pay double now for an item that will be half that price in July.

You'll find the top-selling picks and trending items below. If you see a product that appears to have no reviews yet, it means the listing just appeared today for the Amazon June deals kick-off.

Please keep in mind that prices can change in an instant and deals are expected to sell out quickly. Don't have an Amazon Prime subscription? Click here to try Prime for free for 30 days.

Happy Savings!



$50 off Insignia 39-inch Fire LED TV with free shipping

Was: $230.00

Now: $179.99



$80 off Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV with free shipping

Was: $330.00

Now: $249.99



$50 off pre-seasoned three piece cast iron skillet set with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99



$75 off XL Air Fryers with accessory kits and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $94.45



$39 off Instant Pot multi-cooker with free shipping

Was: $129.95

Now: $89.99



$20 off AmazonBasics 18 piece dinnerware set (serves 6)

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99



$40 off queen-size cooling mattress toppers with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99



$50 off Pur-Well living Italian-inspired 5-star sheet sets with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***Top selling sheet set on Amazon for 2018



$30 off Neck Saver infused firm neck pillows with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99



$15 off the top-rated travel neck pillows with free shipping

Was: $28.99

Now: $13.99

$100 off Pur-Spa designer luxury towel sets with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

***Top selling sheet set on Amazon for first quarter 2019



$100 off Ring Alarm complete kit with Echo dot and free shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $299.99



$23 off TP-Link Smart WiFi dual-band wireless router (works with Alexa)

Was: $79.99

Now: $56.99



76 percent off Family Handyman Magazine subscription (with one-year auto-renewal)

Was: $32.92

Now: $8.00



33 percent off NETGEAR 8-port Ethernet switch with prime shipping

Was: $23.99

Now: $15.99



$20 off multi-tool DIY multi-function tool set with prime shipping

Was: $44.99

Now: $24.99

***No. 1 selling DIY product from Prime Day 2018



$20 off Tacklife 282 rotary tool accessory kit with prime shipping

Was: $45.97

Now: $25.97



$20 off blackhead remover, wrinkle fighter and acne extractor vacuum

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99



$110 off Eureka Hyper clean vacuum with accessories and free shipping

Was: $289.99

Now: $179.99



25 percent off Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice remote and prime shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $29.99



20 precent off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice remote and prime shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $39.99



$40 off Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD streaming media player with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $79.99



$40 off Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $189.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.











