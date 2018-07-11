Matt Granite is featuring exclusive holiday shopping deals for DEALBOSS fans in the weeks leading up to Singles' Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Get details and shopping tips from Matt during a special live event at noon EST Friday on Facebook.com/DEALBOSS!

Have you heard about Singles' Day?

If the answer is no, you're not alone. Singles' Day — which is set for Sunday — is the world's biggest shopping day, but it has yet to catch on in the U.S. Shoppers are expected to spend $25 billion on Singles Day this year; by comparison, American shoppers spent $5 billion dollars on Black Friday last year.

Singles' Day celebrates those who are single, and it gets its name from the numerical format of the date: 11/11. It launched in China in 1993 is now a worldwide phenomenon, with many sales and deals to mark the occasion.

I’ve made a list of the 11 best Singles’ Day deals which are online now; many of which could disappear in seconds when 11/11 strikes.

11) $40 off Z-Edge 4K Action Cams andd Full Accessory Package and free shipping

Was: $109.00

Now: $69.99

10) 50 percent off Ultra-Bright Waterproof Emergency LED Lanterns and free shipping

Was: $32.00

Now: $15.99

9) $15 off Polaroid Insta-Power Smartphone and Tablet Power Banks and free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

8) $30 off an HP Dash Cam with G-Sensor and free shipping

Was: $94.99

Now: $64.99

7) $50 off Smart iClever Jump Starter and Phone Charger and free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

6) $50 off Pur-Shiatsu Robotic Neck and Shoulder Massager and free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

5) $70 Off Livebox Streaming Box, get FREE TV and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99 **The lower priced ones online are counterfeit. The price I found is the lowest.

4) $100 off eight-piece American Gourmet Stainless Steel Cookware and free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

3) $80 off top-rated 1 Degree Cooler Mattress Topper and free shipping

Was: $179.99

Now: $89.99

**King size adds $10

2) $70 off top-rated Off 5 Star 8-inch Chef Knife and free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99 **Prime Day best-seller!

1) Amazon.com Early Black Friday Sale / Day Of The 11s Sale

This sale has a wide range of constantly changing products. Please keep in mind that while the other products I featured are at their guaranteed lowest prices, not every product on this Amazon sale is necessarily at an all-time low.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

