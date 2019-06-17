Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

SHOP NOW: Sales on lawn products on Amazon.com

There will not be a better single day on the calendar for backyard-related bargains until Labor Day! Even the preview I've seen of July 4 sales are not nearly as good as the prices that just dropped.

Today only, green thumbs can save a lot of green — and you can get everything you need to prepare your yard for your summer BBQs and parties.

Amazon has launched a sale to run in connection with the show I host for them that includes insect control, grass feed, herb plants and weed control. Larger properties can benefit from wheeled spreaders, irrigation system savings and more.

If you are in the market for a tangle-free hose that's lightweight and also on sale, the best deal I've found is not on Amazon today, but I've listed it below.

Happy Savings!

$23 off expandable tangle-free garden hose with with spray nozzle and free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $36.99

60% off Ortho Wand Home Defense insect killer with prime shipping

Was: $28.99

Now: $11.59



46% off Field King weed killing backpack with prime shipping

Was: $100.00

Now: $54.41



57% off Blossom 7 smart garden watering controller with Alexa compatibility

Was: $130.46

Now: $55.47



52% off Miracle-Gro Snake N' Feed continuous release with prime shipping

Was: $20.34

Now: $9.78



52% off Nature's Care all-purpose plant food, 1 pound with prime shipping

Was: $7.49

Now: $3.60



To access the rest of this one day sale, you can find the rest of the deals here!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?