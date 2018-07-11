Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

As we count down to Black Friday 2018, I'll be showcasing every major doorbuster early at a guaranteed lower price. Rather than line up for my second favorite cord cutting deal (we'll be featuring a deal on my favorite streaming box soon), a top-rated HD antenna is your chance to watch free TV.

The average cost of a cable or satellite bill in our region is $130 to $200 per month. If you are overpaying for dozens of channels you don’t want to get the few channels you need, today we have a deal that can help you cut the cord.

If you've tried an antenna, you’ve probably experienced one of the following problems:

Not powerful enough

Not HD quality reception

Doesn't pick up local stations

A good HD antenna often costs more than $200

Antennas have to be mounted on an interior window

A long cord is needed for TV sets far away

New technology and a top sale all changes that today. The ANTOP Flat-panel Smartpass Amplified Outdoor/Indoor TV Antenna got us more channels than any competing antenna product. Click the play button to watch the antenna in action!

Features of the ANTOP Flat-panel Smartpass Amplified Outdoor/Indoor TV Antenna:

Cut the cord and enjoy FREE HD over air TV from up to 70 miles away!

Small and easy to install on any wall, attic, outside balcony, roof top or table top

Weather resistant

Mobile

Designed and engineered in the USA

Lowest-recorded and better than Black Friday price

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

